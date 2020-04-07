International matches don't allow Indian stars to play domestic cricket, reveals Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar has admitted that current Indian stars cannot afford to play a lot of domestic cricket due to the jam-packed international calendar, unlike his era when there weren’t as many international games. He also added that it is all about quick adjustments for the current crop of players.

The current crop of Indian stars has been highly questioned in the past few years for not participating in domestic tournaments. However, the tight and strenuous international cricketing calendar does not allow the national players to take part extensively in the domestic tournament. Former cricketer Vengsarkar revealed that the current generation don't get to play much domestic cricket, unlike their predecessors.

“Unfortunately, the current generation, they don’t get an opportunity to play domestic cricket. if you are not playing domestic cricket then you adjust. Fast or spin, its abut adjustment. Bottom line is scoring runs whether you are playing at Lord’s, Headingley or Eden Gardens,” he told TOI.

He added that whenever he felt his batting was not up to the mark, he had the likes of Bishen Singh Bedi and co to challenge him. However, in the current system, he believes that there are not many players that can challenge the batsmen.

“In the domestic circuit, we got chance to face likes of Bishan Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar or Rajinder Goel in Ranji Trophy games. You had to raise the bar against these world class bowlers,” he added.

Vengsarkar’s iconic knock in the game against Rest of India in the Irani Trophy defined the right-hander. His elegance and timing against the likes of Bedi, Prasanna and Chandrasekhar set him apart, which also was the reason for his fast-tracking into the team. Alongside Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy, the right-hander also played a lot of cricket for clubs likes Dadar Union.

“Nowadays, amount of international cricket is huge. In my time, I had a lot of time to play domestic matches like Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. I played a lot of club cricket for Dadar Union even when I was an established India player. I played office cricket,” he concluded.