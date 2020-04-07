Australian cricketers were too scared to sledge Virat Kohli because of IPL, believes Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke has revealed that the Australian cricket team were too scared to sledge the Indian team, including Virat Kohli when the two sides face each other because they would lose out on an IPL contract. He also added that a number of Australian cricketers wanted to be picked by RCB.

The Indian Premier League is the biggest T20 franchise event around the world. Former Australian skipper Clarke believed that the Australian cricketers shied away from their usual sledging because of IPL contracts. Clarke added that it is one of the reasons why the Australian team have failed to have a go at Kohli and co in the recent series. It was India who came out on top of the last two-Test series against India, winning away and home. He also admitted that India is one of the most powerful cricketing countries when it comes to a financial basis.

“I feel that Australian cricket, and probably every other team over a little period, went the opposite and actually sucked up to India. They were too scared to sledge Kohli or the other Indian players because they had to play with them in April,” Clarke said, reported Hindustan Times.

“Everybody knows how powerful India are in regards to the financial part of the game, internationally or domestically with the IPL,” he added.

Clarke also revealed that at least 10 Australian cricketers were eager to be picked by Kohli-skipper Bangalore franchise in the IPL. He added that the players wanted to be picked so that they can make $1 million US for playing six weeks of IPL. In the current setup, both Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson form part of Kohli’s RCB side. Since Paine took over as captain, the Australian side have subdued their sledging. Clarke believes that the current side is becoming a little bit softer compared to the other Australian sides.

“Name a list of ten players and they are bidding for these Australian players to get into their IPL team. The players were like: “I’m not going to sledge Kohli, I want him to pick me for Bangalore so I can make my $1 million US for my six weeks. I feel like that’s where Australia went through that little phase where our cricket become a little bit softer or not as hard as we’re accustomed to seeing,” he concluded.