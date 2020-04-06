Yorkshire puts players and coaching staff indefinitely on furlough

Yorkshire Cricket Club confirmed that owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the world, it has put both its players and coaching staff on furlough until further notice. Several top English Football clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham, has also put their employees under furlough.

While the world is currently in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic has also inflicted some irreversible economic damage to stakeholders and employers around the world, which has led to several organisations taking drastic measures. Last week, both Liverpool and Tottenham came under fire for announcing that it would be putting its non-playing staff under furlough, meaning the furloughed members can make use of a government scheme that allows them to get paid up to GBP 2,500.

Yorkshire Cricket Club (YCC) have now followed suit and confirmed that it would be putting all its players and coaching staff on indefinite furlough until the situation simmers down. The club had earlier announced that all its players and staff would be on furlough till the end of March, but now it has been confirmed that the time period has been extended indefinitely.

The club, however, also revealed that they would be increasing the wages of their employees, so that each and everyone will receive 100% of their salary. According to a Cricbuzz report, several counties are also set to follow suit and Essex are already believed to have put their squad on furlough.

The pandemic has also resulted in significant financial losses for the ECB and, as a result, the board is now looking at cancelling the County Season and prioritizing the white-ball tournaments, be it The Hundred or the Vitality Blast, in order to make up for the losses.