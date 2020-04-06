Want to emulate Virat Kohli’s dedication towards team’s win, reveals Devdutt Padikkal

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal has revealed that he hopes to emulate Virat Kohli’s dedication and professionalism towards the team’s win. Padikkal also added that he’s looking forward to playing in a packed Chinnaswamy stadium and can’t wait for the opportunity to make his IPL debut for RCB.

At the end of the 2019-20 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, there was a runaway winner for the leading run-scorer and that was Devdutt Padikkal. The swashbuckling Karnataka opener picked up from where he left last season and proved a point to the RCB think-tanks ahead of the 2020 season.

After spending one season on the bench, Devdutt revealed that he wants to emulate the Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s dedication towards the team’s win. The youngster added that Kohli’s professionalism and dedication has left him mighty impressed.

“I spoke to Virat a couple of times during the IPL. There's so much to learn from him. The kind of passion and determination he had towards the game. The commitment he had. He always kept the team ahead of him. He always wanted the team to win and he would do anything for that. That was so heartening to see and you know, that something I try to pick up from him,” the 19-year-old told India Today.

On top of that, the left-hander also spent time alongside AB de Villiers, who has helped him a lot. Being brought up in Bangalore, the left-hander also revealed that he is hyped up about making his debut for the franchise at the Chinnaswamy stadium. However, with IPL being postponed due to the widespread COVID-19, the southpaw might have to wait for more time before making his debut.

“Definitely, I am looking forward to playing for RCB. Being a Bangalore boy, that's something I have always dreamt of. To play in front of packed Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL. I am really looking forward to playing in the IPL whenever I get the opportunity and doing well for the side,” he added.

“To be able to share the dressing room with such greats of the game, like Virat and AB, I just can't wait to get that opportunity,” he concluded.