Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez must retire respectfully and gracefully, states Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has stated that the duo of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez should retire respectfully and gracefully from the international scene before it gets ugly. Ramiz also added that the duo's retirement will help young Pakistani cricketers get their deserved chances in the national colours.

The duo of Shoaib Malik and Hafeez have largely been part of the successful Pakistan side which became the No.1 ranked T20 side in the ICC T20I rankings. However, in recent times, their form has been a major concern to the team,

Despite Malik scoring a timely half-century for Paksitan against Bangladesh earlier this year, former cricketer Ramiz Raja believes that he, alongside Hafeez, should retire respectfully. The former batsman also added that while the duo have served Pakistan cricket well, it is time for their exit.

“They should leave international cricket with respect and gracefully. I come across both during my assignments that is why I avoid making personal comments. There is no doubt both have served Pakistan cricket well all these years. But now I think it is time they gracefully retired from the Pakistan team,” Ramiz said, reported Indian Express.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Hafeez, earlier, revealed that he is planning on retiring from international cricket following the T20 World Cup down under. Malik too was of the same opinion in terms of retirement. However, Ramiz believes that it is the best time for them to retire so that a good pool of talents can come into the national setup.

“I think if they retire now it will help Pakistan cricket. We have a good pool of players and we must move ahead.”