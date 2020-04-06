Reports | Pathan brothers distribute 700 kg potatoes and 10,000 kg rice amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Irfan and Yusuf Pathan have reportedly distributed 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes amidst the widespread COVID-19 pandemic in the country, with COVID-19 cases already crossing the 3500 mark in India. The news comes on the back of Sourav Ganguly donating Rs 50 lakh rice to poor people on Saturday.

COVID-19 pandemic has caught the entire country off-guard, with the cases rising over 3500 in the short span of time. Several cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir have all donated their share towards tackling the pandemic. On Saturday, Sourav Ganguly followed it with the donation of rice worth over Rs 50 lakh, extending his hand to help ISKCON’S Kolkata centre.

“From ISKCON Kolkata we were cooking food for 10,000 people daily. Our dear Sourav Da has come forward and extended all his support and has donated, which enables us to double our capacity to 20,000 people every day,” Radharaman Das spokesperson and vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata centre said, reported Cricket Times.

Now, the Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf - have now joined the force after their initial contribution of face-masks for the pandemic. The duo have now reportedly distributed 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes to the needy back home in Baroda.

The pandemic had its direct impact on the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which stands postponed until at least April 15. However, given that the situation is not improving in the country, there stands a chance that the season might be cancelled.