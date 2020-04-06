Plan my bowling like planning in chess, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that a lot of planning is required while bowling, in cricket, just like in the game of chess. The Indian legspinner, who has been a chess master in younger days, also had to make a choice between the two sports when he had to zero in on one career option.

After considerable experience in both cricket and chess, Chahal had to opt between the two sports as his career, that’s when he chose cricket. He revealed how the game of chess helped him shape up as a cricketer and, more so, a bowler. Chahal expressed that in cricket when one doesn’t get wickets it might have a negative impact on the bowler’s momentum. It was, in fact, the game of chess that taught time the art of patience and that is what he applies in his cricket. He further added that the planning in chess can be applied in his bowling.

"Chess taught me patience. In cricket, you may be bowling well but you may not get wickets. Like in a Test match you may have bowled well in a day but not got wickets but you have to come back the next day so you need to be patient. Chess has helped me a lot in that way. I have learnt to be patient and get batsmen out. I do plan while bowling and discuss with the keeper. Like I used to tell Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) what I am likely to bowl," Chahal was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I had to choose between chess and cricket. I spoke to dad who said the choice was (yours). I had more interest in cricket and opted for it."

Further on, Chahal recalled one of the most special scalps in his international career which came during the 2019 World Cup. In the game against South Africa, that India had won, Chahal had bagged the wicket of the then South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, after having dismissed Rassie van der Dussen in the same over.

"It was my first World Cup. I dismissed Faf, it was a big wicket in a big game," he added.

Had the coronavirus pandemic not taken over, and the eventual lockdown wouldn’t have happened, Chahal would have been representing the RCB in the thirteenth edition of the IPL now. However, the crafty legspinner believes that this time off as an opportunity to be with his family, something he finds rarely.

"I don't get to spend too much time with my family. After many years I am at home. I am spending a lot of time with my family. It is a good and new experience. I sleep late and wake up late and spend time with my family members in the evening."