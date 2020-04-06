Mumbai Indians has threatened CSK in the last few years as a team, claims Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Mumbai Indians as a team are changing the dynamics of the IPL and have emerged as a constant threat to Chennai Super Kings. He has also pointed out that Mumbai's better record in the final is the reason behind his assessment of MI being better than CSK in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the two major forces in the Indian Premier League, with them sharing seven of the 12 trophies in the history of the league. However, in the recent past, Mumbai have always been a force to be reckoned with against CSK, who had a despicable record against the four-time champions at their home venue. Pointing that out, Manjrekar stated that Mumbai Indians is threatening CSK in the last few years as a team.

"The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there's been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well," Manjrekar said while speaking on Star Sports.

"Mumbai Indians have won four, CSK has won three but they have played less IPL. When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, a couple of IPL titles to MI," he added.

While Chennai have reached 7 finals in 10 editions they have participated in, Mumbai's count stops at five. But the ability to soak in the pressure in the final made a massive difference as Mumbai have lost only one final - in 2010, against CSK - while Chennai lost four of them. Manjrekar said Mumbai hold the pressure better than their South Indian counterparts.

"When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, maybe Mumbai Indians have a slight edge," he said.

The two teams were supposed to take on each other on March 29 in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium but the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the suspension of the league till April 15 and the chances of the tournament being held in the near future is very little.