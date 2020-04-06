 user tracker image
    MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli the best captains in the world, attests Hanuma Vihari

    MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli the best captains in the world, attests Hanuma Vihari

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:36 PM

    India’s middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, in a Q&A session with fans, labelled MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the two best skippers in the world. Vihari, who has now become a mainstay in the Test team, also went on to label Rohit Sharma as the best opening batsman in the world in ODI cricket.

    Cricketers - specifically Indian cricketers - indulging in Q&A sessions with fans on Twitter has become the norm during this lockdown period and on Monday, Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari followed suit. Vihari, who made his international debut against England in 2018 under the leadership of Virat Kohli, in the interactive session with fans, labelled Kohli and MS Dhoni as the best captains in the world. 

    Having made his first-class debut back in 2010, Vihari has since established himself as one of the mainstays in the Indian Test side and recently, was one of the shining lights in India’s dismal showing in New Zealand, where he scored a flamboyant fifty in the second Test in Christchurch.

    Despite now featuring for Andhra Pradesh, the 26-year-old started his domestic career off with Hyderabad, and the right-hander went on to reveal that he was a big admirer of Ambati Rayudu, a former teammate of his in Hyderabad. Vihari, in the Q&A session, further revealed that Sachin Tendulkar was his favourite cricketer and also went on to describe Rohit Sharma as the best ODI opener in the world.

    Excerpts from the Q&A session:

