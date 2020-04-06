Many young Pakistani cricketers rely financially on English county system, reveals Mansoor Amjad

Pakistan's Mansoor Amjad has admitted that many young Pakistan cricketers rely financially on the English county system, which is now on the verge of getting cancelled. More than 24 Pakistani cricketers, who are not part of the national setup, will be affected should the County season get cancelled.

There are high chances that the English county season will be cancelled, due to the wide spread of the pandemic COVID-19. It has already affected the start of the season, with the date for the start being pushed back by at least six weeks. While it will have a direct effect on the English cricketers, reports suggest that it will affect several Pakistani cricketers as well. The reports added that more than two dozen Pakistan cricketers, who aren’t part of the Pakistani setup, will be affected by the cancellation.

Mansoor Amjad, who is part of the bandwagon of Pakistani cricketers who ply their trade in England, said that it will have a trickle-down effect. He added that the county season is their livelihood, given Pakistan’s domestic scheduling is a mess.

"For years, players like me who probably haven't got a future with the national team play league cricket in England. It has been our livelihood and with this coronavirus pandemic, we won't able to travel to England to fulfil our contracts. The number of players playing league cricket might have come down over the years because of inconsistent Pakistan domestic scheduling, but there are still over 30-40 cricketers making money from playing in the UK,” Amjad told ESPNCricinfo.

The new system only allows for 31 first-games across six teams in comparison to the previous system which allowed as many as 69 games in the previous schedule. In absence of the domestic season both at home and in England, the players will be left with very less economic opportunities, as per Mansoor.

“There were so many players who lost their job after the new structure [in Pakistan's domestic cricket] and now this pandemic took away our alternatives, too. I don't know what will happen next, but there are so many other young players who had been relying heavily on playing in these leagues,” he concluded.