Kevin Pietersen ranks Mumbai century among his top three Test knocks

One of the most swashbuckling players of his generation, a player who could nullify all the plans to script his own destiny, it has to be Kevin Pietersen. He was a force of nature in the very first Test series he ever played and that, till date, remained one of the most compelling Test series of all-time. But his best is something else, or at least, he feels so. On being reminded about his Test innings against Sri Lanka, eight years ago in 2012, Petersen revealed how tough it was for him to play that innings under the sweltering heat of Colombo.