Kevin Pietersen ranks Mumbai century among his top three Test knocks
Today at 10:48 AM
Kevin Pietersen has ranked his innings of 186 against India on a rank turner in Mumbai as his second-best Test knock after his 151 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2012. He has also added his 158 at The Oval in the 2005 Ashes series - his maiden century - as one of the very best he has ever played.
One of the most swashbuckling players of his generation, a player who could nullify all the plans to script his own destiny, it has to be Kevin Pietersen. He was a force of nature in the very first Test series he ever played and that, till date, remained one of the most compelling Test series of all-time. But his best is something else, or at least, he feels so. On being reminded about his Test innings against Sri Lanka, eight years ago in 2012, Petersen revealed how tough it was for him to play that innings under the sweltering heat of Colombo.
"Often asked my best innings - THIS ONE! Only cos I thought there was NO WAY I could bat for longer than an hour or 2 at most in the heat in SL! Therefore - a Test swing fest!," Pietersen tweeted, to which journalist Ayaz Memon asked, where does he rank the Wankhede 186 considering it came on a rank turner with Indian spinners raging fire.
"Top 3! 1. SL 151 2. Wankhede 186 3. Oval 158," the Englishman replied.
Top 3!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 5, 2020
1. SL 151
2. Wankhede 186
3. Oval 158
