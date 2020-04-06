Even cricket behind closed doors isn’t an option right now, opines Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that absolutely no cricket can be played in the current coronavirus-induced situation that’s marred all events around the globe. Younis believes that it will take several months before cricket, initially closed doors, that cricket can resume again.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, on Monday, clearly stated that he is not in favour of the cricket resuming in front of empty stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has posed as a major health threat around the globe. According to Younis, such a move would be rather desperate and would end up creating more problems while the world is being taken down by a widespread virus that has caused nearly 65,000 global deaths so far.

The veteran has suggested at least a break of five-six months before even cricket behind closed can be carried out. His opinion stands distinctive when compared to many other cricketers or even the ECB officials who have supported the idea of cricket resuming slowly in front of empty stadiums with proper precautions.

“No, I don’t agree with this suggestion that cricket activities should resume soon even before empty stadiums. I think maybe in five or six months’ time. When things are under control around the world and we get back some normalcy in life, we can think about matches behind closed doors,” the former fast bowler said, during a video conference with journalists on Monday, as quoted by Sportstar.

“At some stage we need to think about these choices but not this month or next month...the situation is not right for any cricket activities,” he added.

However, the Pakistan bowling coach expressed that he is eager to watch the T20 World Cup being carried out this year in Australia, originally scheduled to start in October, even if slightly delayed. He also expressed the desire to watch Pakistan lift the WT20 trophy.

“Whenever I have played for Pakistan as a player or been a coach with the Pakistan team it has always been my desire to see the team win a major ICC title. That is why this World T20 is so important for me and the team. I would like to be the part of a management where we can win a major title,” he shared.