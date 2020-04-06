CSK’s consistency in knockouts makes them better than Mumbai Indians, feels Scott Styris

Today at 5:18 PM
Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris is of the opinion that the Chennai Super Kings are even better than Mumbai Indians in the IPL because of their consistency, especially in knockouts. The CSK were banned from the T20 league for two years and hence have played fewer editions than MI.
It was following the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League that Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years due to betting charges. Till that point, both CSK and Mumbai Indians had two IPL titles each. Mumbai, under captain Rohit Sharma, then went on to win their third title in 2017. CSK had a dream comeback in 2018 as they won the high-profile event. But as Mumbai were champions again in 2019, their tally of 4 is one more than MS Dhoni’s CSK.
However, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris opined that CSK are still he top team in the IPL, even ahead of four-time champions Mumbai Indians, because of their consistency. Dhoni’s team has made it to the knockouts of every edition, since the inaugural one in 2008, also winning the title three times. Further on, Styris stated that the CSK have produced more uncapped players than the Mumbai team and that makes them trump the latter.
“I’ve got 4 points. It’s about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it’s the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it’s a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard. It’s about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga,” Styris said during a show on Star Sports.
