CSK’s consistency in knockouts makes them better than Mumbai Indians, feels Scott Styris

It was following the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League that Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years due to betting charges. Till that point, both CSK and Mumbai Indians had two IPL titles each. Mumbai, under captain Rohit Sharma, then went on to win their third title in 2017. CSK had a dream comeback in 2018 as they won the high-profile event. But as Mumbai were champions again in 2019, their tally of 4 is one more than MS Dhoni’s CSK.