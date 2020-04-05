Yuvraj Singh pledges to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Yuvraj Singh joined a sea of cricketers to donate to the PM-Cares Relief Fund to fight the Coronavirus pandemic that the country has found itself in. He has also added that he will be lighting a candle tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes to stand in solidarity with the doctors and every emergency officials fighting for the country.

"We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?" he asked, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas or torchlights for nine minutes. On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!," Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle.