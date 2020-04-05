Yuvraj Singh pledges to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Today at 7:38 PM
Yuvraj Singh, on Sunday, has pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic that the country currently finds itself in. The former all-rounder has also appealed to stay united as it has claimed more than 70 lives while infecting over 3000 across the country.
Yuvraj Singh joined a sea of cricketers to donate to the PM-Cares Relief Fund to fight the Coronavirus pandemic that the country has found itself in. He has also added that he will be lighting a candle tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes to stand in solidarity with the doctors and every emergency officials fighting for the country.
"We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?" he asked, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas or torchlights for nine minutes. On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!," Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle.
Yuvraj joined cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Richa Ghosh, Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to make contributions to help rebuild the nation. Currently, the sporting actions stand cancelled, the IPL is postponed with no clarity on when the action will resume.
