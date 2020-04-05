Steve O’Keefe announces retirement from first-class cricket after NSW snub

Australia’s veteran left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe, on Sunday, announced his retirement from first-class cricket after not being offered a new contract by his state side New South Wales. O’Keefe played 9 Tests for Australia and starred in the side’s famous 333-run victory over India in Pune in 2017.

After being denied a new contract by New South Wales, left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe has decided to call it a day from first-class cricket. The decision from NSW to not offer O’Keefe a new contract came as a surprise as the 35-year-old, in the side’s title-winning campaign in the 2019/20 season, claimed 16 wickets in five games at an average under 23 and even out-bowled his compatriot Nathan Lyon. O’Keefe said that he was disappointed with the club’s decision to not offer him a new contract but added that he respected the move.

"I was disappointed when I was told that I wasn't getting a contract but I respect and accept the decision, so I have decided to retire from first class cricket," O'Keefe said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.

"It's been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state, but above everything else I'm most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I've ever met. When I think about my time playing cricket, that's what I'll miss most."

Lee Germon, the CEO of New South Wales, also thanked O’Keefe for his services and labelled the left-armer as ‘one of the most successful spinners ever to play for NSW’.

"Steve has been a committed and consistent performer for the Blues over a long period of time. He is one of the most successful spinners ever to play for NSW, which earned him Australian selection and the captaincy of the Blues. On behalf of Cricket NSW I'd like to thank Steve for his great service to NSW and Australian cricket and look forward to him continuing his career with Manly and the Sixers."

Injuries and Lyon’s dominance meant that O’Keefe played just 9 Tests for Australia, but ended up taking 35 wickets in those nine games, including a 12-wicket haul against India in Pune which helped Australia script a historic 333-run win. The 35-year-old, however, will still continue to represent New South Wales in limited-overs cricket.