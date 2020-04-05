Sachin Tendulkar suggested left-right combination be unperturbed in 2011 final, reveals Virender Sehwag

After Sachin had asked Dhoni to consider this strategy, the Indian captain had consulted with the then coach Gary Kirsten, who was sitting outside on the balcony. Following that, the four of them had a conversation and that’s how Dhoni ended up promoting himself up the order. He went on to score a fine 91 off 79 deliveries and formed a 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir. Dhoni’s last-ball six was indeed a fine finish to a fate that was already sealed according to Sehwag.