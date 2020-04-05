Reports | Organisers to prioritise World T20 over AFL and NRL

The T20 World Cup in October and November, the first Men’s WT20 that will be held in Australia, is said to be prioritised over both Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL), both of which might clash with the tournament. The World T20 is slated to start on October 18.

Come October, the organisers in Australia might come up against a unique challenge, a kind of never-seen-before situation in the country. With both the Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL) seasons suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are talks of both competitions resuming late in the year, once the situation eases.

However, that would mean that both the tournaments will directly clash with the start date of the T20 World Cup, that is set to run for a month between October and November. But in what comes as positive news for cricket fans, the organisers have confirmed that the World T20, owing to it being a once-in-a-decade kind of tournament in the country, will be prioritised over every other competition, should the need arise to take a harsh call.

"In the event they have extended seasons...we still think the World Cup is a really strong proposition that might not come here again for 10 or 20 years," Nick Hockley, CEO of the organising committee, told Australian Associated Press (AAP), reported TOI.

"People love a World Cup. Cricket is Australia's national sport ... and T20 is the format that appeals to the broadest possible demographic.”

With the whole cricketing calendar set to be disrupted and reshuffled owing to the ongoing pandemic, tweaks could be expected in the scheduling of tournaments, but Hockley is hopeful of the WT20 going ahead as planned. Hockley, however, admitted that the organisers would consider different options - based on the situation and its severity - should the original plan get disrupted.

"We're wanting to give ourselves the best possible chance of going ahead as planned, so there's no imminent or quick decision.

"Hopefully it's all resolved and we go ahead. In the event that it isn't completely resolved, we are looking at all the different scenarios. Which is only prudent/