PCB to ask hosting rights of ICC event to reduce losses

PCB CEO Wasim Khan has stated that he would request the ICC to grant Pakistan the hosting rights for an ICC event so as to reduce the losses that they have incurred due to the lack of big matches in the country. Khan has also added that the lack of India-Pakistan matches has cost them millions.

While the Coronavirus pandemic has swept the world off its feet, Pakistan have suffered a double whammy for not being able to host any major event when they actually started getting international teams to travel their country. The knock-outs for the Pakistan Super League has been postponed for the time being, with PCB left in limbo. To make up for the loss, CEO Wasim Khan has stated their desire to pitch for an ICC event.

"I don't think hosting international cricket is now such a big issue for Pakistan as the security situation has improved now. The fact that we have logistically hosted the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan and also teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for Test matches besides other smaller events and series shows we are capable of hosting a big ICC event," Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.

India's refusal to play matches against each other has come as a massive block for the Asian nation's aspire to earn money through gate receipts and also now there seems to be no chance of any Indo-Pakistan series taking place in the near future. Khan stated that the PCB will be discussing future measures in the upcoming ICC conference.

"There appears to be little chance of India and Pakistan playing and we have already suffered losses in millions of dollars. There is no doubt that because of the coronavirus pandemic every board is facing a big challenge to reduce their financial losses as much as they can. We are all in the same boat. We have similar interests. When this conference is held we will be discussing future measures," Khan added.