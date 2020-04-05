Had asked Virender Sehwag to not move during 2011 final, shares Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has shared a rather superstitious moment from the 2011 World Cup final when he asked Virender Sehwag to not move from where he was sitting at the dressing room. According to Tendulkar, the situation was similar to the quarterfinal and hence he believed it could mean good luck.

According to Sachin Tendulkar, since India’s batting order was kept same as the one in the quarterfinal and also they had a good start in the first innings, he wanted things to be the same as the game against Australia. Chasing 275, Sehwag was dismissed for a duck while Sachin could only manage 18. The legendary batsman then recollected the time he was dismissed and back to the dressing room, Sehwag was sitting next to him. A superstitious Tendulkar had then asked his teammate to not move till India’s chase is completed since he wanted things to be the same as the quarterfinal.

“I came back to the dressing room after I got out and went and sat in my seat. During the quarterfinal, against Australia, after our (Sachin & Viru's) partnership, I had returned to the dressing room and was lying down on the physio's table and Viru was next to me. We hadn't moved. Even this time (at Wankhede), coincidentally, Viru happened to be there and I asked him to sit next to me and not move.

"Yes, I said, 'nothing doing. Tu yahan se hilega nahi (you won't move from here). Because even in the quarterfinal, it had worked well for us. We had done the same thing after our partnership in the quarterfinal,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by the TOI.

A very religious Tendulkar also had pictures of deities in his cricket kit bag and was praying wholeheartedly for India’s win while Sehwag wasn’t allowed to move.

“When I got out, I came back into the dressing room and was on the physio's table and he was next to me. This time again I told Viru, that's how it is going to be. We won't move from here. Inside my kitbag, I had stuck multiple photos of Gods and I was praying, just saying that this was a big moment for us, so please help us through this,” he added.