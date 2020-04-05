Australia has always acknowledged the raw talent in Pakistan cricket, reveals Dean Jones

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, in a conversation with Wasim Akram, has revealed that the cricketing talent produced by Pakistan has always been acknowledged in Australia. In reciprocation to this, Akram has admitted that Pakistan does produce raw talent just like Brazil in football.

According to Dean Jones, Pakistan is like a factory that produces cricketing talent better than any other nation. Jones stated that they only need to utilize the already available talent in the best possible way. While the Aussie pointed out that the talent pool that Pakistan brings into cricket, Akram compared Pakistan’s cricketing talent to the Brazil football team.

"You're (Pakistan) the talent factory. We in Australia always used to say that Pakistan have so much talent, it's just the matter of how you harness it," Jones said in an interaction with Akram, as quoted by TOI.

"Raw talent, it's like Brazil of cricket," Wasim said in reply.

Jones further added that the flair in Pakistan bowlers stands distinctive when compared to the rest of the world and gave the example of Akram. He also pointed out that the sport is in the genes of Pakistanis as was seen in the 1992 World Cup team of Imran Khan.

"Pakistanis bring different techniques to international cricket, different attitudes fast bowlers like yourself (Wasim) and Waqar (Younis), Shoaib (Akhtar), and of course Abdul (Qadir) and Mushi (Mushtaq Ahmed) and all these great bowlers that are coming through even now," he added.

"Cricket is in the DNA, it's been great for a long time but really started to turn big time in the late 80s when Imran took over, when you rip England apart in front of a 100 thousand people at MCG (in 1992) was amazing.”