Amusing to see ICA president's comments on players pay cut, crticises Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Indian Cricketers Association have no right to talk about current players pay cut as they don't represent them at all. The former Indian opener has further added that it is easy to talk about pay-cut when your own salary is not affected at all.

Last week, Indian Cricketers Association’s president Ashok Malhotra revealed that there is a chance that the Indian cricketers might have to take a pay cut during the COVID-19 struck period because the financial impact of the COVID-19 is severe, affecting most of the sporting associations across the globe. However, that amused Sunil Gavaskar because of the simple fact that the ICA have no authority to talk about the current players.

"Like with any sport, if you don't play you don't get paid and that's what will happen. What was amusing though was to read that the president of the Indian Cricketers' Association has said there should be pay cuts for the India internationals and the first-class players too. One can understand him trying to curry favour with the BCCI but with whose authority is he talking about the cuts is the question. The current India internationals and the first-class players are not members of the players' body so he can't be speaking on their behalf. It's easy to talk about pay cuts if it doesn't hurt your own pocket," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

However, recently, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that there has been no discussion regarding the same and if at all it comes to that, the decision will be taken on a later date.

"No, we have not spoken about this (pay cut). Whatever the steps after this setback, it will be taken judiciously and keeping the interest of all people in mind. Any step taken needs to be thought out and right now we haven't even thought about it. Obviously this is a big setback, but we will go about this in a way that nobody gets affected. These things can be discussed once things settle down," Dhumal had said.