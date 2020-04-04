Would love to see T20 World Cup being played as per schedule, reveals Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has stated that their team has been thinking about the home T20 World Cup for three years now and he wants the tournament to be played according to the schedule in an ideal world. He has also clarified that the players are ready to take a pay-cut as per their MoU signed three years ago.

This is a huge year for the Australian cricket as the country is slated to host the men's T20 World Cup for the first time - a tournament that has never been kind to them since its inception in 2007. While the players are excited to be a part of the extravaganza, the monetary profit at stake for the board due to their hosting rights, it would be huge if the tournament actually gets cancelled - which is a distinct possibility considering their six-month border seal. Pat Cummins spoke about it and stated that he would love to see the tournament goes ahead as planned.

"It's all a bit above my paygrade working out when tournaments are going to be played. The T20 World Cup is something we've spoken about for the best part of two or three years. The ODI World Cup in 2015, that was absolutely a career highlight for me and I wasn't even playing in the final. I'd love to see that go ahead. That's the big tournament this year for international cricket," Cummins was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I'd love for that to happen in a perfect world and if I was to be really greedy, I'd love for the IPL to happen as well. I guess the lucky thing is we have time on our hands here in Australia with cricket. The World Cup is still six months away, at least seven months away, and the big Indian tour is still 8-9 months away. So, lots of things can change."

Pat Cummins was set to get a big cheque through IPL after securing the tag of the costliest foreign player in the league but if the tournament is cancelled altogether, then that would spell the end of it straightaway. Coupled with the fact that the Aussie cricketers are to take a pay-cut to fight the COVID-19-induced losses, it will be a double whammy for the New South Welshman. However, Cummins said that it is the time to stand united because their revenue-share MoU with Cricket Australia clearly emphasises that the players would stand with both the upside and downside of Australian cricket.

"It was three years ago that in our MOU negotiations players wanted to make it clear that we wanted to be partners in the game and share in the upsides and exactly the same as in moments like these. We'll take some of that pain if things don't quite go right. So yeah just wait back and see. Yeah kind of emphasize that we're all in this together, the players, Cricket Australia and everyone in Australia," he said.