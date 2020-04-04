Wasim Jaffer names MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in all-time ODI XI

Today at 3:29 PM
Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, on Saturday, picked his all-time ODI XI and included four Indians, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, in his team. Jaffer named MS Dhoni as the side’s skipper, while he also included AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, and Viv Richards.
Cricketers becoming active on social media post retirement is quite a common occurrence and Wasim Jaffer seems to have found solace in the form of tweeting his heart out. The former India opener, over the course of the last couple of weeks, voiced his opinion on many an issue and also recently named his all-time IPL XI, the captain of which was MS Dhoni.
The former Vidarbha batsman, on Saturday, once again took to Twitter to name his all-time ODI XI and the 42-year-old had a bucketload of interesting choices in his XI. Jaffer picked India’s two-most successful ODI openers of all time - Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar - as his side’s openers, while picking the flamboyant trio of Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers as his No.3, 4 and 5.
The lower middle-order is completed by Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni, while the role of the bowling all-rounder is assigned to the great Wasim Akram. The bowling attack is completed by the Aussie duo of Shane Warne, Glen McGrath and Windies ace Joel Garner, while former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting takes up the duty as the twelfth man. Jaffer also tweeted that the side, which comprises a total of four Indians, will be led by MS Dhoni.
Wasim Jaffer's all-time ODI XI:
Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Joel Garner, Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting (12th man)
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.