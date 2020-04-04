Spot-fixing no different to killing, opines Javed Miandad

Former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has suggested for the law to give the harshest punishment available to spot-fixing crimes and attested that it is no different from killing. Miandad was further critical of the PCB for trying to re-integrate tainted players back into the team.

While the spot-fixing scandal involving the trio of Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif rocked the world, Pakistan has not quite been controversy-free in the last five years, with multiple spot-fixing scandals emerging out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In February, former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed was sentenced to 17 months in prison for his role in a spot-fixing scandal in PSL and while many believed that the punishment was apt, a select few did argue that the sentence was a tad too harsh.

However, former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad minced no words as the 62-year-old compared spot-fixing to killing and stated that spot-fixers must be dealt with the harshest punishment possible.

“Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished. “Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this,” Miandad said in his YouTube channel, reported Sportstar.

Last month, PCB CEO Wasim Khan got into a public spat with opener Mohammad Hafeez when the latter criticized the board’s attempt to re-integrate tainted opener Sharjeel Khan back into the team, and Miandad slammed the board for its actions. The 62-year-old further stated how players who are caught wrongdoing deserve no sympathy and added that ‘they don’t deserve to live’.

“PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves.

“I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don’t deserve to live."