Ricky Ponting the best coach I’ve worked with, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has attested that Ricky Ponting was ‘magic’ and the best coach he has worked with in his entire cricketing career. The Australian veteran was originally the captain of the Mumbai Indians team in 2013 but he passed the baton to Sharma midway during the season and took up mentorship.

“Very difficult to pick one name because they all bring something or the other to the table. But Ricky Ponting to me was magic. The way he handled the team when he was captain for the first half, and then gave it to me, it takes a lot of guts to do that,” Rohit said in a conversation with Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live.

“After that as well, to be as involved as he was, as a member of the support staff, he was helping all the youngsters and guided mine through the captaincy. I got to learn a lot from him. He was a different ball game altogether.”