Reports | Sarfaraz Ahmed to auction 2017 Champions Trophy bat to raise money for Covid-19 fight

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is reportedly set to auction the bat he used in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in order to raise funds to fight against the novel coronavirus. Under Sarfaraz’s leadership, Pakistan stunned India in the final to lift the 2017 Champions Trophy title.

From top European clubs to the likes of Neymar and Lewandowski to Roger Federer & Co, athletes across sports have led from the front in this battle against the Covid-19, doing everything they can from their end to provide financial aid to the government and the people. Cricketers, too, have done their part, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourvav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma all making significant contributions to help their country combat the virus.

And the latest good samaritan from the cricketing world is former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is reportedly set to auction the bat he used in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in order to raise money in these times of despair. The 32-year-old, with the money raised, is apparently planning to help athletes and groundstaff who have been financially hit by the ongoing crisis.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed has given the bat he used during the 2017 Champions Trophy for auction. The money raised will go towards helping athletes and groundstaff who are struggling financially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic #COVID19,” tweeted Saj Sadiq, a renowned Pakistan journalist.

It was under Sarafaraz’s leadership that Pakistan clinched their first ICC trophy in over 8 years when they upset India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval. The wicket-keeper was removed as the captain of the national side in late 2019.