Reports | ICC mulling separate broadcast rights for Women’s cricket for 2023-31 cycle

The groundbreaking Women’s World T20 earlier this year in Australia, that saw the final between India and Australia at the MCG attracting a record crowd of 86,174 people, has reportedly forced the ICC to mull the option of having separate broadcast rights for Women’s cricket for the 2023-31 cycle. The World T20 earlier this year, that garnered a staggering total of 1.1 billion video views, was the most watched tournament in the history of women’s cricket and this has reportedly forced the ICC to ponder different options.

According to an ICC Board member, the council is considering the option of separately selling women’s cricket broadcast rights for the upcoming cycle. The member, however, admitted that nothing has been finalized yet and the idea is still in its embryonic stage.

“It’s (handing out separate rights) being explored although no decisions have been taken. But there’s potentially an opportunity there,” a senior ICC board member told PTI.

“The big numbers we saw for audiences for women’s T20 means we must explore it. It has value.1.1bn video views make it our second most successful event ever behind men’s World Cup last summer.”

Since the introduction of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), viewership of Women’s cricket has gone through the roof and the WT20 final between India and Australia is set to have been viewed by a total of 9.02 million people. The increasing popularity of the sport has also seen several former cricketers and experts alike demand the BCCI to inaugurate a Women’s IPL, as early as 2021.