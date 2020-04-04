Rahul Dravid was shocked after he saw me bat for the first time, reveals Shreyas Iyer

After almost a couple of years of hunting around for the perfect No.4, the Indian team management found the required talent in Shreyas Iyer . The Delhi Capitals skipper eventually cemented his place in the senior men’s team and is now one of the integral parts of the side. While during his initial days Iyer’s breezy style of play was compared to Virender Sehwag ’s, the youngster was hardly appreciated for the same.

In fact, his reckless batting also affected his maiden experience with Rahul Dravid , who served as India A's coach during his time with the side. He recollected that Dravid was rather shocked to see him go for a six in the final over of day's play during a four-day domestic game.

"It was a four-day match and Rahul Dravid was seeing me for the first time. It was first day's last over. I was batting on 30 or something, so everyone thought [that since] it is the last over I'll play out the over, I'll play it carefully and finish it," Iyer said on Crincuzz's Spicy Pitch.

"Rahul Dravid sir was sitting inside. He [the bowler] bowled a flighted delivery, so I stepped out and hit it in the air. It went high up in the air and it was a six. Everyone in the dressing room came out running, they were looking up, and thinking who plays the last over like this. That day he [Rahul Dravid] judged me for how I am. He came to me and he was like "Boss! What is this? [It is the] day's last over and you're doing this?" But later on, I started realising about what he was trying to say," he added.