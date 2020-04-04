IPL should happen as it will kickstart the economy, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

According to Sanjay Manjrekar, the upcoming cricketing season should kickstart with the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as it will boost the economy. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL - that was supposed to begin on March 29 - has been pushed to April 15.

As India, amongst other major nations, is put under lockdown by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports has taken a huge hit. All cricket around the world was indefinitely put on hold. And amongst all damages, one of the biggest mega-events to have been affected by the pandemic is the much-awaited 13th edition of the IPL.

And according to Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, after the situation gets better the high-profile T20 league should be held. He emphasized on the fact that the tournament is not just important for players and franchises, but also for the people working behind the scenes.

"The moment we get clearances from all the authorities that matter, the IPL should happen. Only because it will kickstart the economy because when you talk about the IPL it's not just about the Mumbai Indians, or a [MS] Dhoni or a Virat Kohli, there are a lot of people who are making their livelihood through the IPL," Manjrekar said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale had said that the possibility "shortened" tournament couldn't be ruled out. A curtailed version of the IPL could be carried out given the BCCI and other cricket boards collaborate.