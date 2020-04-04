Health priority over IPL right now, believes Shahbaz Nadeem

Veteran spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has expressed that given the current scenario, health and safety come as a priority over the Indian Premier League(IPL). The marquee T20 league, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was postponed until April 15 but now it’s entire fate seems uncertain.

As the eventuality of the thirteenth edition of the IPL stands unsettled, Shahbaz Nadeem was rather positive about the mega event making a come back when the situation is better. He, however, believes that now is time for health and safety amidst the coronavirus threat. The Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner further admitted to the fact that he, like all players, missed being on the field and tries remaining fit by sweating out it out in the gym to remain fit for the upcoming season.

“Right now the priority should be everyone’s safety and health. Whether it is today or tomorrow, IPL will be back but right now it’s human lives which are at stake. For me, there is no option other than working out at home. Any player would love to be on the field but one has to accept the situation,” said Nadeem, reported Times of India.

“The gym sessions are helping me. Whenever the season starts, be it the IPL or any other form of the game, I’m good enough to hit the ground running.”

The Jharkhand spinner, who is self-isolating at his home in Dhanbad during the country-wide lockdown, decided to look after 350 families in the area, donating rice, cereals, vegetables and sugar.

“Till now we’ve been able to distribute these things among 150 families, there are 200 more to go. I believe in providing direct aid, so from the morning we’re mainly busy preparing packets so that we can help as many people as possible,” said Nadeem.