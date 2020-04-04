Goosebumps moment for me to lift Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders, reveals Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has stated that he has got goosebumps when he lifted Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders for a run around Wankhede after India won the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai. Pathan further added that lifting the Master Blaster made his night more memorable after India's World Cup win.

April 2, 2011, became forever etched in Indian cricketing annals after the MS Dhoni helicopter shot helped India win the World Cup and ended the 28 years of frustration. It was also an end for Sachin Tendulkar's long wait to win a World Cup and understandably so, India dedicated the tournament to the man. The Indian players lifted him around in his home ground in Mumbai and that was a splendid gesture.

After Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of the World Cup on his Twitter handle, Yusuf Pathan, who was the one to carry him around, called it a goosebump-inducing moment for him.

"Indeed Sachin paaji! It was goosebumps moment for me especially to lift you on my shoulders and that made the night more memorable for me and the entire nation," Yusuf tweeted while replying to Tendulkar.

While Sachin could only manage 18 runs in the final, despite being India's highest run-scorer in the tournament, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni played out of their skin to save the game and eventually making it a day to remember for Indian fans.