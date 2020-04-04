Every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL, believes Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that the Indian Premier League should kick start the upcoming cricketing season as every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL. He has also suggested that the tournament can go closed doors, with limited venues, to boost the economy.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is under doubt thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and if everyone is expecting it to happen sometime later this year, the chances of it are actually bleak. However, Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that it should actually be the first season of the upcoming cricketing season.

"Let's say July-August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen. I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL. There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks," Pietersen said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

He is of the opinion that the tournament can be actually limited to three venues so as to cut short the logistical challenges. The multiplying infections that a tournament can cause are the reason Pietersen is of the opinion that it can be a TV-only affair.

"So it's a more condensed tournament in three venues, which we know are safe, which we know are secure. I don't think the fans need to be risked in this situation. I think the fans need to understand they can't watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future. [But] what would you guys give right now, to watch Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings right now?"