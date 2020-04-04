ECB should quash County Championship season, advises Nasser Hussain

As the coronavirus pandemic had first shaken the world, the ECB were one of the firsts to taken an action for the safety of its cricketers. Players on tour in Sri Lanka and participating in the Pakistan Super League were called back on March 13. Following these events, it was clear that the County Championship, which was originally scheduled to begin on April 12, would be pushed to a different day. With the UK under complete lockdown, the board had announced that there will be no professional cricket scheduled till May 28 and put a pause on all community cricket as well.