ECB should quash County Championship season, advises Nasser Hussain
Today at 1:45 PM
Former England captain Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that the England and Wales Cricket Board should scrap the upcoming County Championships season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The English county season that was supposed to start this month can now only be held as a curtailed edition.
As the coronavirus pandemic had first shaken the world, the ECB were one of the firsts to taken an action for the safety of its cricketers. Players on tour in Sri Lanka and participating in the Pakistan Super League were called back on March 13. Following these events, it was clear that the County Championship, which was originally scheduled to begin on April 12, would be pushed to a different day. With the UK under complete lockdown, the board had announced that there will be no professional cricket scheduled till May 28 and put a pause on all community cricket as well.
In this scenario, England veteran Nasser Hussain suggested that the County Championship, if held as a curtailed affair, would be a shame. Without a full-fledged season there would be no justice done to the championships. Hence, Hussain recommended quashing the County Championships and instead focussing fully on white-ball cricket that would be financially more profitable.
"If you can't do the County Championship justice, or do it properly, then I can't see the point of doing it at all to be honest with you. You are better off going down the more lucrative, money-grabbing ways of promoting the game such as international cricket, then white-ball cricket,” Hussain told Sky Sports.
"The [T20] Blast becomes a very, very important tournament if and when they do get back on the cricket field, because it does get a good audience."
