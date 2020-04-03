Virat Kohli backs MS Dhoni’s dismissal of Kevin Pietersen despite ‘dubious’ review

Virat Kohli, in online banter with Kevin Pietersen, has backed MS Dhoni to have bagged the former English batsman’s wicket as his first in Tests. Pietersen had, in fact, reviewed the decision to turn it around but Kohli believes that the review was rather dubious and Dhoni’s wicket was legitimate.

In a conversation on Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen, Virat Kohli talked about India's 2011 tour of England where the India captain MS Dhoni had taken up bowling duties. Many believe that the former England cricketer was Dhoni’s maiden Test wicket. However, Pietersen, who was caught behind the stumps, reminded everyone that he had the decision turned around to his favour after a DRS call. But Virat Kohli came to Dhoni’s rescue stating Pietersen survive based on a rather ‘dubious’ DRS call.

“[I am not] MS Dhoni’s first Test wicket, I referred it and I was not out, remember,” Pietersen questioned Kohli.

“Well, MS has a point [when he says that he got Pietersen out] because it came up on the stump mic but nothing came up on the hotspot. So he has a point,” Kohli backed Dhoni.

Kohli further reminded his former RCB teammate that he had got him in an India vs England T20I. The Indian captain further revealed that he is the only bowler in international cricket to get just 1 T20I wicket off an illegitimate delivery. While Pietersen admitted to losing his wicket to Kohli, he defended himself against Dhoni stating he’d never get out to that 'filth’ [Dhoni’s bowling].

The conversation went on with Pietersen remembering an incident wherein Dhoni had discussed with him that was interested to see if Kohli would be able to maintain the same energy level and excitement as he up captaincy.

"I was running on a treadmill, don't know where it was, and MS (Dhoni) came next to me and jumped on the treadmill next to me. We started talking about you and your leadership. One of the things he said would interest him was whether or not you would be able to maintain the same energy, excitement, aggressive leadership on the field," the former England batsman added.

"You can ask MS that as well. When I played under MS Dhoni, I was in his ears every over. 'Maybe we can do this, maybe we can do that. I would run from long on to long off. I needed to be at the right place. I need to be able to enjoy the game first, even now when I'm the captain,” Kohli responded.

“I will give 120 percent every balll. I can't play any other way. I've made a promise to myself, the day I don't feel like playing like this way I will quit. My bowlers tell me you celebrate more than us when we take a wicket. I just can't help it.”