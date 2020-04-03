Twitter reacts to Indian players trolling each other on Instagram live

Today at 3:58 PM
Indian cricketers are staying in touch on Instagram video chat as a 21-day lockdown is imposed by the Indian government due to COVID-19. Yuzvendra Chahal stole the spotlight with his cheeky comments on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's live Instagram sessions, with fans on Twitter reacting to the same.
Rohit takes an indirect dig at Kohli's RCB
Is @ImRo45 indirectly trolling @RCBTweets & @imVkohli through @yuzi_chahal ?— KUⓂ🅰R #45 (@Kumar45_) April 2, 2020
What you say😉 pic.twitter.com/aZm9RBmy8Y
They are everywhere
*Any Indian Cricketer coming live on Instagram*— Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) April 2, 2020
Chahal & Pant(in comments): pic.twitter.com/ZTOoJxAT8j
Chahal got no chill
Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting#staysafe🙏🏻😂— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 2, 2020
Thalaivan chahal entry 😁 pic.twitter.com/1KJ2zORFWc— finch (@vk_ak_pk) April 2, 2020
Quarantine and chill
Chahal now days 🤣🤣— pragya (@Prags02) April 2, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sBvZQiMExR
Chahal BC😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NDo9UUGFgy— HARSHIT (@Kolly_fan) April 1, 2020
What happened when Yuzvendra Chahal faced Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/eO00TxF0gl— Himanshu (@_himanshux) April 1, 2020
The real boss
When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out....
