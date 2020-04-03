 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Indian players trolling each other on Instagram live

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Indian players trolling each other on Instagram live

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:58 PM

    Indian cricketers are staying in touch on Instagram video chat as a 21-day lockdown is imposed by the Indian government due to COVID-19. Yuzvendra Chahal stole the spotlight with his cheeky comments on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's live Instagram sessions, with fans on Twitter reacting to the same.

    Rohit takes an indirect dig at Kohli's RCB

    They are everywhere

    Chahal got no chill

    Quarantine and chill

    The real boss

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down