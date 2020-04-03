Rajasthan Royals players working on their fitness despite IPL uncertainty, reveals Dishant Yagnik

Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has admitted that the franchise’s players are working on their fitness continuously despite the uncertainty over the 2020 edition of the IPL. He also admitted that he hopes the situation plays out better so that it can resume soon after COVID-19 struck delay.

COVID-19 has put the start of the league in doubt, with the IPL governing council reportedly planning to slot the league in some other month. However, that has not affected the former Royals’ keeper now-turned fielding coach Dishant Yagnik. The coach from Udaipur revealed that it has not stopped him from giving the players personalised fitness plans for the next few days.

The southpaw added that during the lock-down period he has been busy on weight exercises. Yagnik revealed that the Rajasthan Royals’ team has been given their own schedule to follow till the time the season commences.

"Players are working on a fitness schedule designed for them by the Royals' support staff. These days I am doing body weight exercises that include squats, static strides, push-ups, pull-ups, burpees, crunches and explosive core workout, all at home," he said, reported TOI.

On the other hand, the franchise’s co-owner Manoj Badale admitted that it is disappointing that the IPL had to be postponed. Both Badale and Yagnik crossed their fingers in the hopes to see the cash-rich tournament back in play.

“After months of hard work from our players, coaches, support staff and management, we were also looking forward to taking the IPL to the Northeast for the first time and giving fans there an opportunity to experience this great tournament live, with our first home game in Guwahati on April 5,” he said, reported TOI.