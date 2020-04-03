PCB can still set right examples against corruption, feels Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi is of the opinion that the Pakistan Cricket Board hasn’t set the right examples against corruption, however, he believes that the board has the chance to do it now. The former Pakistan cricketer posed his opinion with respect to the recent corruption case concerning Umar Akmal.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is known to express his opinions out in the open, especially when it concerns corruption. The veteran was, hence, concerned by the repeated cases of Pakistan players either being approached by bookies or them failing to report approaches by bookies. Afridi opined that it is due to the failure of the Pakistan Cricket Board with respect to setting strong examples. Senior cricketer Umar Akmal was the latest player who failed to report an approach made during the Pakistan Super League. The board imposed a 12-month ban on the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"I feel these examples should have been set in the past but this didn't happen and that is why we have seen such cases on a regular basis. I have nothing against anyone but even now if the Board wants to set an example it can do that. Only then can we hope to curtail such cases," Afridi told the Geo channel.

"Umar really needs to look at the company he keeps. He needs to get his priorities sorted out. He is a fine batsman but he can't keep on carrying like this," he added.

Afridi further pressed on the fact that it’s the board’s responsibility to enlighten and groom the players since they’re so prone to these acts. He, in fact, suggested an education programme for the cricketers.

"Most of the Pakistani players come through without any proper education background and they are prone to falling prey to people who encourage corruption in the game. I just feel that the board must have a grooming and education program for these players. I think it is about how well you manage a talent. Umar is one example. But just telling them about the anti-corruption clauses is not enough," Afridi concluded.