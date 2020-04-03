New Zealand tour of West Indies ‘most unlikely’ to be held, reveals David White

The New Zealand cricket team played their last international fixture on March 13, when they played Australia in the first ODI at the SCG. After the hosts won the game by 71 runs, the rest of the series was abandoned and all New Zealand had to fly back home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that, the Plunket Shield was called off and now David White has confirmed that the women's tour of Sri Lanka, that was scheduled for later this month, has been postponed. Moreover, White also revealed that it was "most unlikely" that the Blackcaps would be touring Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and West Indies in June and July as was originally planned.