National Leg-Cricket league postponed due to COVID-19

Due to the widespread COVID-19, the National Leg Cricket, which was scheduled to start in July has been postponed to a later date. Indian captain Chandan Roy expressed that the situation was definitely heartbreaking but it was the right decision considering the world wide crisis due to COVID-19.

Leg cricket is an emerging sport that has made its mark with young athletes all over India. While it isn’t just as popular as the game of cricket, it derives inspiration from the game. Leg cricket has its own rules and is played in a completely different format to its namesake. It was originally played as a recreational game with different regions having their own set of rules. The official rule book for leg cricket was introduced as recently as 2010 by Mr. Joginder Prasad Verma, who is presently the Secretary of International Leg Cricket Council and Leg Cricket Federation of India.

The first championship in India was played in July 2012, in the Senior National T-10 category, which organised by Leg Cricket Federation of India at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Bawana, Delhi where a total of 24 teams of boys and girls participated and the plans of expansion have started taking place. The National Leg Cricket League was announced in March 2012 roping in Chandan Ray, the captain of the Indian Team as the first official pledge to participate in the league.

“First of all I want to urge everyone to follow the Government’s instructions, please stay at home and stay healthy by maintaining your fitness. We aim to resume as soon as the situation gets better and due to the unforeseen situation of the pandemic, we had to postpone the league, indefinitely. We, however, are hoping that once the pandemic is under control we will be able to undertake the national championship,” said Joginder.

The upcoming league was to be organised in July (2020) but considering the situation of the pandemic that the world is facing right now, the league has been postponed until further notice from the Government.

“This situation is definitely heartbreaking, but what the world is going through at the moment is definitely to be taken into perspective. While the news of the league getting delayed is saddening I have made sure to keep the morale of my entire team high, and not to lose hope as we will all bounce back from this situation,” said Indian captain Chandan Roy.

Leg Cricket replaces the function of using a cricket bat by using the players run as a tool to score runs, the batsman becomes a legsman in the official jargon of leg cricket. The Indian team led by Mr. Chandan Ray marched their way to victory in the first-ever international series held under the aegis of International Leg Cricket Council. The support that the national team has got is only growing with each passing day and the captain is confident that it will soon be a part of the mainstream sporting calendar in the coming years.