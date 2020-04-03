IPL 2020 | Don’t expect IPL to start anytime soon, reveals Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive pick in the auction last year, has admitted that he does not expect the IPL to start anytime soon with the widespread COVID-19 affecting the league's start date. However, he clarified that the tournament has not yet been ‘cancelled or anything like that.’

With less than 12 days for the start of the IPL, Pat Cummins said that it will be ‘difficult for the league to start on time.’ The tournament has already been rescheduled once from March 29 to April 15, given the widespread of COVID-19.

However, even the April 15 schedule now looks unlikely, with COVID-19 still in its second-stage in the country. While even if it does start on time, there will be major doubts over the availability of some the top-stars from England and Australia.

“They obviously haven't cancelled it or anything like that yet. It's still a bit of a holding pattern. We're in contact with our teams every few days. I don't expect anything too soon to happen. I mean obviously the preference would be to be over there playing but... I guess the silver lining is that we do get a bit of a break,” said Cummins, reported Sportstar.

The long-Australian home season came to an abrupt end, with their series against New Zealand postponed due to COVID-19. Ever since the Australian players have been advised to stay indoors till the situation becomes better. There were also reports which suggested that Australia were planning to have a six-month-long lock-down. While IPL is set to be delayed yet again, it would be difficult, on BCCI’s part to find a place in the calendar where they could fit the tournament.

“Obviously, everyone's still really keen for it to all go ahead but you know the priority is to minimise risk of (coronavirus) spreading,” he concluded.