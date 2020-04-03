Edgbaston to be used as drive-through Covid-19 testing station

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC), on Friday, confirmed that the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham will be temporarily used as a drive-through Covid-19 testing station for NHS workers. With over 33,000 Covid-19 cases, England is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic.

Chelsea Football Club already doing its part by offering its hotel at Stamford Bridge for accommodating National Health Services (NHS) workers

It is believed that the NHS workers will be allowed to drive in through the Edgbaston road entrance, be tested in their vehicles and then exit the stadium via the Pershore Road. The idea, as per the club's website, is to provide a mobile and easy way for NHS workers to get themselves tested in these tumultuous times.

"With our county cricket programme and conference & events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times," WCCC Chief Executive Neil Snowball said in a statement, reported TOI.

"Whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort.”

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), earlier, announced that they would be providing parking and storage spaces available at the Lord’s Cricket Ground to the NHS staff in order to provide them support. The United Kingdom (UK), as of the moment, has over 33,000 Covid-19 cases and is one of the worst hit countries, alongside USA, Italy, Spain, and France.