AB de Villiers is one of South Africa’s greatest cricketers, admits Brian McMillan

Former South African all-rounder Brian McMillan has admitted that AB de Villiers is one of South Africa’s greatest cricketers, admiring his attitude and performances. McMillan also added that AB should be included in South Africa’s T20 squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The all-rounder who has played over 100 games for the South African national team revealed that AB de Villiers is one of South Africa’s greatest cricketers. He went on to admit that the right-hander’s attitude, performance and finding a winning way is what makes him so special in comparison to others. De Villiers last played an international game in 2018 and made a last-ditch effort to be part of the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad.

"For me, the 36-year-old is one of the greatest ever cricketers from South Africa. What I like most about him is his attitude, performances and winning way. Everything about De Villiers epitomises class and his winning way is rounded off with enjoyment,” he said, reported India Today.

Since making his last appearance, the talk of a returning de Villiers has been in the South African camp. With the appointment of Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith as head coach and director of cricket, de Villiers return has become just a matter of time.

It was widely expected that the right-hander’s return to the IPL would help him make a comeback to the national team. However, with IPL on the verge of getting cancelled, McMillan still believes that the 36-year-old can make it to Australia.

"I would absolutely be in favour of AB de Villiers making a comeback to South Africa's T20 side with the T20 World Cup in mind. It would be fantastic to see De Villiers in the green and gold again and I believe that we need to get him back as quickly as possible," McMillan added.