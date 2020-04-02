Mohammed Hafeez names Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in his five greatest batsmen all-time

The Pakistan batsman in a Q&A on Twitter has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were two of his five greatest batsmen all-time, alongside Brain Lara, AB de Villiers and Saeed Anwar. In the same session, he also threw shade at Sharjeel Khan for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

With no cricketing action around the globe, it has given cricketers more time away from field answering some of the questions posed by their fans. After Wasim Jaffer and Shreyas Iyer did their part, it was the turn of Pakistani all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez. During the Q&A, the all-rounder was asked to name his five top-batsmen in the world.

He named two Indians in the form of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his list. He also added the names of South Africa’s AB de Villiers, West Indies’ Brian Lara and Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar as the other three top batsmen.

“Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saeed Anwar and AB de Villiers,” his reply on Twitter to the question read.

Earlier, Hafeez was involved in a row with PCB’s chief executive, Wasim Khan. The duo argued over the place of Sharjeel Khan in the Pakistan setup, with Hafeez strictly against the opener making his return.

“Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other ‘Extra Talent’ to represent Pakistan. Just Asking,” Hafeez had said, reported Hindustan Times.

It was highly controversial on the basis that Sharjeel had spent his last two and a half years away from cricket for spot-fixing. Following the period, PCB had offered the left-hander a chance to make a comeback, which left Hafeez angry.

“M not against individuals but against act,” he replied on Twitter.

Here are some of the excerpts from the Q&A session:

