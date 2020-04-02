Indian Cricket team wanted to win 2011 World Cup badly and we did it, reveals Zaheer Khan

Looking back at the win, Zaheer Khan has admitted that the team was desperate to win the 2011 World Cup at home, which he also saw as a great opportunity for the veterans to bow out. Zaheer added that the MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir partnership was instrumental in making his day a momentous one.

In 2011, it was a do-or-die World Cup for some players from the Indian camp, including opener Sachin Tendulkar. Rewinding back to the monumental victory, Zaheer revealed that the team wanted to win the 2011 World Cup so badly after the 2003 World Cup loss at Australia’s hand. He pointed out that the whole team was built on the belief of winning the World Cup. Following the game, he added that it was a huge sigh of relief for the left-arm seamer who missed his chance in the last two World Cups.

“What I remember is a feeling of relief. That is something which comes to my mind very clearly. Everyone was relieved because there was a lot expected of us. The whole team had been building up towards winning the World Cup. A lot of the guys were not possibly going to be part of the next World Cup,” he told Sportstar.

Following the 2003 loss against Australia, India had another disappointing end to the 2007 World Cup crashing out with a loss against Bangladesh. Two consecutive World Cup losses and the pressure was on the squad to finish on a high note, with it being Sachin’s last attempt at winning the trophy.

“If you remember, the talk before the 2011 World Cup was about this squad winning the tournament. If we missed this, it may not happen very soon. I think we all knew that. We've not disappointed anyone; we wanted it badly and we got it,” he added.

In the finals, the Indian opener scored 18 off 14 balls before edging on behind to give Lasith Malinga his second wicket on the night. Following his dismissal, the onus was on Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni to guide India home on the night. While Gambhir scored a crucial 97, it was MS Dhoni who delivered the telling blow with a 79-ball 91. That gave India their second ODI World Cup victory after Kapil Dev’s 1983 team gave the country its first World Cup win.

“The partnership of Gautam (Gambhir) and Virat (Kohli) to start with and then MS Dhoni and Gautam. The nerves were there and you didn't want anything to go against us at that stage because cricket is tricky and funny with that regard one wicked can bring to. It was one of the most momentous days of every squad members’ life. I can say that with full confidence,” he concluded.