Gautam Gambhir pledges two years’ salary as MP to PM - CARES relief fund

Gautam Gambhir has announced to contribute his two years’ salary as an MP to the Prime Minister Cares Fund to tackle the coronavirus pandemic by the central government. Gambhir had earlier pledged a month’s salary for the cause and had also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund.

Currently, the world is suffering one of the biggest crisis in the modern-day history of humanity with COVID-19 pandemic holding its grip over the entire world in a fashion that was compared to the Spanish flu of 1918. With cricketers and movie stars donating substantial amount for the cause, Gautam Gambhir joined the battle against the virus, pledging two years’ salary as MP to PM-CARES relief fund.

“People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year’s salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too,” Gambhir said in a post on Twitter.

I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

While the former cricketer had earlier pledged a month’s salary for the cause and also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund, his latest announcement came on the nine-year anniversary date when he helped the Indian team tide over a spirited Sri Lankan side to their second World Cup title. Currently, the outbreak has led to 50 deaths in the country as per official estimates with at least 1,500 people infected by the virus.