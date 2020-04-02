Duckworth-Lewis method inventor Tony Lewis passes away

University lecturer Tony Lewis, famous for devising the ‘Duckworth-Lewis’ method, has passed away on April 1 at the age of 78. Lewis, alongside mathematician Frank Duckworth, formulated and used the method during Zimbabwe’s ODI against England in 1996 before ICC officially adopted it in 1999.

It was in the 1999 World Cup when the DL method was first used officially by the International Cricket Council (ICC). While their calculations have been highly debatable, it was the first time that there was a solution to cricket being interrupted by rain.

"'It is with much sadness that the ECB has learned of the passing of Tony Lewis MBE, aged 78. Cricket is deeply indebted to both Tony and Frank's contributions to the sport. We send our sincere condolences to Tony's family,'' read a statement from the English Cricket Board (ECB).

It was not until 2014 when Steve Stern, the mathematician from Queensland made some adjustments to keep in pace with the modern-day scoring. Since the 2015 Cricket World Cup, it has been addressed as the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) system. The duo - Lewis and Duckworth - was appointed MBEs in the 2010 British Honours for their services to cricket and in the field of mathematics.