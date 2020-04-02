Bob Woolmer was in doubt about declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, reveals Inzamam ul Haq

Inzamam ul Haq has revealed that Bob Woolmer was not in support of declaring early in the 2005 Bangalore Test which eventually became Pakistan's one of the most memorable victories in India. Inzamam has also added that Virender Sehwag could have actually changed the game in India's favour.

While India and Pakistan have played many memorable Test matches in the past, the Bangalore Test of 2005 will remain one of the most venerated wins for Pakistan, with the side giving a reality check to India on a belter of a wicket after the Anil Kumble masterclass of a bowling performance in Kolkata putting them on the backfoot in the series. With 382 runs to achieve with four sessions of the game remaining, India thought of going for a draw but Sehwag was in his own mood in the second dig too after scoring a double century in the first innings.

However, it ended up being a disaster for the host nation with Danish Kaneria and Mohammed Sami picking five and three wickets respectively to pull one back in the series. The loss triggered a big reaction from the capacity Bangalore crowd for the fact that it came against a weak Pakistan side without a bowling spearhead, playing under a captain who was just a game away from being sacked and had recently lost 3-0 in Australia. Inzamam recalled the memorable classic while revealing that Bob Woolmer had doubted his decision to declare early.

"When I was about to declare in the second innings, I sent a message to Bob Woolmer that I wanted to give some overs to India today. Woolmer said that the captain and vice-captain should make that call. I asked Younis who agreed with me. I wanted to take a chance and called for the declaration. When I came back Woolmer said that he thought my decision to declare was wrong," Inzamam said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"India had to save the last day and they went into a negative mindset. Virender Sehwag was the only player who I thought could take the game away from us. The next day, I told my team that if we get Sehwag then they won't be able to chase it down."

The wicket that changed the game had to be of Virender Sehwag but Abdul Razzak, easily one of the worst fielders in the side, had other plans. When Gambhir tapped a delivery into the leg-side, Sehwag wandered down the pitch only for Razzaq charging in from mid-on and taking one stump down effortlessly. Inzaman expressed that one wicket changed the game in their favour.

"That day, Razzaq ran Sehwag out. I thought that if Razzaq can run a batsman out, then it is definitely our day. India went into defensive mode after that wicket. I attacked with our fielders and even a batsman like Sachin Tendulkar couldn't score. When we got to the last part of the match, we got an extra six or seven overs which vindicated my decision to declare early," he said.