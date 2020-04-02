AB de Villiers and Jos Buttler toughest to bowl in death overs, claims Jasprit Bumrah

In an Instagram live video, Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that AB de Villiers and Jos Buttler are the toughest batsmen to bowl to in the death overs, purely because of their ability to play all around the ground. He also revealed how the wickets at Hyderabad suited him over Wankhede as a bowler.

With the entire country in lockdown, cricketers have found a different resort in social media to keep them going during the cricket-less times. Rohit Sharma, after being actively involved on Twitter, has now taken Instagram Live, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, to answer some questions.

The biggest talking point was when Bumrah revealed that he has faced some difficulties in the past bowling to AB de Villiers. The bowler added that de Villiers and Jos Buttler are two batsmen that he finds toughest to bowl in the death overs, with them having the ability to hit it 360 degrees. Rohit also agreed that setting a field for the duo has been tough for him as a captain. Despite being one of the top bowlers in the IPL, Bumrah’s weakness has often been exposed by the 360-hitting abilities of the duo.

The duo discussed a lot of things - including Bumrah’s preference of Hyderabad wickets over Wankhede’s batting-friendly ones. Bumrah reasons it out by revealing that the pitch suits his style of bowling over Wankhede where it becomes tough to him to contain runs.

In the conversation further, the Mumbai Indians skipper revealed that 2020 was the most exciting IPL for him as a skipper. He added that in the auction, the franchise had covered all bases - including purchasing Chris Lynn and Trent Boult to strengthen their team. He revealed that for the first time during his captaincy, the team is looking in full-strength to win the IPL.

HAHAHA!

RPReplay_Final1585802919 from sjkfhawjfnjwnfl on Vimeo.

RPReplay_Final1585812092 from sjkfhawjfnjwnfl on Vimeo.