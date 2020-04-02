2011 World Cup was won by entire India, not by one Six, states Gautam Gambhir

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir don’t share the best of the friendships, with the latter, on a regular basis, claiming that Dhoni’s method of taking the games to the last over was a faulty one. However, that was not on the show nine years ago to this date, when the duo joined forces and played two of the most important innings of their career to help India win their second 50-over World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.