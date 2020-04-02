2011 World Cup was won by entire India, not by one Six, states Gautam Gambhir

Today at 12:20 PM
Gautam Gambhir is clearly not pleased with the importance given to the MS Dhoni World Cup final six, reminding that the WC was won by the entire Indian team and support staff. Gambhir scored a valuable 97 runs in the final to compliment MS Dhoni’s match-winning effort of unbeaten 91 runs.
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir don’t share the best of the friendships, with the latter, on a regular basis, claiming that Dhoni’s method of taking the games to the last over was a faulty one. However, that was not on the show nine years ago to this date, when the duo joined forces and played two of the most important innings of their career to help India win their second 50-over World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
It was a day of jubilation for the whole of India, with Sachin Tendulkar finally living his dream of winning a World Cup. However, the winning six by MS Dhoni has become a huge part of Indian cricketing lore, with Gambhir’s excellent 97-run effort taking the backstage. Thus the celebration of that six in the ninth year anniversary triggered Gambhir, who had his reply.
Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020
It was the second time Gambhir played an important role in a World Cup final, with his half-century in the 2007 edition of the World T20 helping India break the World Cup jinx after 24 years.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.