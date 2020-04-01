Willing to play as much cricket as possible, reveals Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan has stated that he would be willing to play as much cricket as possible, should the ECB reschedule the postponed matches and restart cricket in the country next month. Last month, the ECB confirmed that it would be suspending all forms of cricket in England till May 28.

The world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and the Covid-19 outbreak has ensured that it has brought the world of sport to a standstill. With England being one of the more severely affected countries by the pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), last month, took strict measures to ensure player safety, including calling off the team’s tour of Sri Lanka and suspending all forms of cricket in the country until at least May 28.

However, while things are static as of the moment, the board also revealed last week that they are actively looking for solutions to restart cricket in the country as soon as possible, with their focus said to be on England’s Tests against Pakistan and the Windies and the Women’s team’s series against India.

And in the wake of discussions of cricket potentially restarting in the country, England skipper Eoin Morgan has stated that he would be willing to play as much cricket as possible, should the ECB restart the game and ask the players to play behind closed doors. Morgan also spoke on behalf of his teammates, asserting that a vast majority of players would also cherish the opportunity to get involved in the sport as soon as possible.

"Certainly from a players' point of view, we want to do as much as we can to try and keep things going," Morgan was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"If there's an opportunity to play as much cricket as we can, I'd like to think every player would be behind it. I certainly am. But obviously times are still uncertain at the moment... Realistically we can't think about playing, when our first game will be, or how many we will play until the situation is downgraded from a pandemic."

One of the potential solutions to ensure every postponed match is fit-in, is by having countries field multiple teams for different formats and play the matches out simultaneously, and the England skipper is of the opinion that it could very well be a viable option.

"I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time," said Morgan, when asked about the possibility of fielding two different team.

The 33-year-old, who became the first ever English captain to lift the 50-over World Cup title, however, went on to describe the ongoing crisis as a never-seen-before situation and admitted that everyone has been taken aback by it.

"Certainly I've never experienced anything like it and I don't think anyone else has. I think the serious nature of the situation economically and financially for the game is something that we have never come across."